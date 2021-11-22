OnePlus 9 RT has already been launched in China, not only that, but the smartphone is also available for sale in the country. However, China isn’t the only country that OnePlus promised to bring the smartphone to. Users in both India and Europe are waiting for the mid-range OnePlus smartphone to arrive in their markets. However, evidence suggests the OnePlus 9 RT could be launched in India with a different name.

While the company is likely to use a different name for the Indian variant of the OnePlus 9 RT, there won’t be any differences between the two devices in terms of specifications and design. In other words, it’s the same OnePlus 9 RT that the company launched in China but with a different name. Meanwhile, you can check the specs of the OnePlus 9 RT below.

OnePlus 9 RT specs

OnePlus 9 RT is equipped with Snapdragon 888 chipset, Samsung’s E4 AMOLED display, UFS 3.1 storage, Sony IMX766 sensor, 4,500 mAh battery, 65W fast charging, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, under-display fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.2. The smartphone gets benefits from a 50 MP main camera, 16 MP wide-angle, 2 MP macro, and 16 MP selfie camera. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 60 fps, while the front camera can record 1080p at 30 fps.

OnePlus 9 RT/ OnePlus RT India release date

Currently, we don’t know anything as to when the smartphone will launch in India and Europe. But we’re willing to bet that users in India won’t have to wait longer for the OnePlus RT.

OnePlus RT price in India

According to rumors, the OnePlus RT could be priced between INR 40,000 to INR 44,000 in India.