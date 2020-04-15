OnePlus launched the much-awaited OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro yesterday. The smartphone draws similarities to its predecessor, OnePlus 7T Pro that launched last year. That said, the new OnePlus 8 series offers a lot of interesting new features that make the smartphone unique.

One of the unique things about the new OnePlus 8 series is its wallpapers. And if you are not planning to upgrade to OnePlus 8, setting the stock wallpapers of OnePlus 8 Pro as your smartphone wallpaper can be a way to make your phone look like the OnePlus 8 — at least from the front.

If you want to download all the stock wallpapers of OnePlus 8, you can visit this link.

The latest OnePlus wallpapers are designed by Swedish artist Hampus Olsson, the same man that’s been creating OnePlus wallpapers since OnePlus 2.

Both OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are equipped with the latest Snapdragon 865 and feature a hole punch selfie camera on the left side of the display. The OnePlus 8 Pro base model(8GB/128GB) is priced at $899, but the price can go up to $999 if you need more RAM and storage.