As promised, OnePlus has finally unveiled its latest products that include OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and Bluetooth Wireless Z earphones. The company also made some surprising announcements that we haven’t seen in the leaks.

OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the company’s first IP68 rated smartphone and that means it’s finally officially water and dust resistant. It’s also the first OnePlus phone to come with support for wireless charging.

The OnePLus 8 Pro is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 865 and has up to 12GB DDR5 of RAM. In terms of storage, there are two variants — 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. Other specs include a 6.78-inch 120Hz display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels, WiFi 6, 4,510mAh battery, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos. The smartphone is also 5G compatible.

Talking about the rear camera, it packs 48MP primary (f/1.7) Sony IMX689 sensor, 48MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 8MP telephoto (f/2.4)

5MP color filter camera (f/2.4). For selfies, it uses 16MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX471 sensor and housing it is a hole punch cut out on the left side of the display.

OnePlus 8 Pro retail for $899 for the 8GB/128GB and $999 for the 12GB/256GB. It’ll be available in three color options — Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Blue, and Glaciar Green.

OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8 is similar to the 8 Pro in a lot of ways. The OnePlus 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. Like the 8 Pro, it will be available in two storage options — 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

Talking about the rear cameras, OnePlus 8 packs 48MP IMX586 sensor, 16MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera. For selfies, you get 16MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX471 sensor. Other specs include a 6.55-inch 90Hz display with a resolution of 1080p, 4,300mAh battery, Warp Charge 30T over USB-C, Dual Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, WiFi 6, and 5G compatibility.

OnePlus 8 retail for $699 for the 8GB/128GB and $799 for the 12GB/256GB. It’ll be available in three color options — Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z is an affordable version of the already existing Bullets Wireless 2 earphones. They will have support for a Warp Charge fast charging technology, making it possible for you to use the pair of earphones for 10 hours with just a 10-minute charge. On a full charge, the battery will last 20 hours.

As you can see in the above image, the pair will available in four different color options — Black, Blue, Mint, and Oat. The earphones are priced at $49.95 and will soon be available in the market.