OnePlus received a barrage of criticism for the controversial color filter camera feature of OnePlus 8 Pro. The controversial part of the color camera filter feature was that it lets you see through thin clothes as well as plastic objects. The feature made headlines soon after users discovered it.

The Shenzhen-based company later published an apology on Weibo and said that the company will remove the feature from HydrogenOS, which is basically OnePlus’ Android skin for China. Besides China, OnePlus is also removing the controversial color feature from global variant of OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 10.5.9, the changelog of which clearly mentions that installing the latest update will remove the controversial feature. However, the company said that it’d re-introduce the feature in June after the necessary adjustment. Interestingly, the same update in India offers different changelog, which is similar to the previous stable OxygenOS 10.5.8.

via XDA