OnePlus has exciting new smartphones planned for 2020, but the most talked-about OnePlus smartphone right now is the upcoming OnePlus 8 series of smartphones. The company also going to introduce OnePlus 8 Lite, which will be less powerful and more affordable than the OnePlus 8.

Now, it seems the difference between OnePlus 8 Lite and OnePlus 8 goes beyond power. The OnePlus 8 Lite will also look a bit different than the OnePlus 8. According to leaked OnePlus 8 Lite dummy, one of the striking differences between the two will be the location of the punch hole camera — the affordable OnePlus 8 Lite will have a center-aligned punch hole display whereas flagship OnePlus 8 will have its punch hole located towards the left side of the display.

Another change that you can notice is the location of the camera module. The OnePlus 8 Lite will have its rectangular camera module located on the right side, as opposed to the center-aligned camera module in the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The leaked dummy suggests three cameras in the module, beside which you have the LED flash.

This leaked dummy of OnePlus 8 Lite confirms the previously leaked designs. That means the specs that rumors suggested are also likely to turn out to be true. And if that is the case, you’ll get a 6.4-inch or a 6.5-inch AMOLED display panel, under which there will be a fingerprint sensor, Type-C port on the bottom of the frame, an alert slider on the side and no headphone jack.

Source: Slashleaks