OnePlus is expected to announce the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro on April 14 in an online event. The company confirmed the launch dates recently but hasn’t revealed much about the device. However, we know almost everything about the devices, thanks to the extensive leaks.

Today, seasoned smartphone insider Evleaks shared a new image showing the official OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro cases. Like the previous OnePlus devices, the new cases will come in a variety of colours like Sandstone Black and Karbon and will be offered by OnePlus immediately after the launch. The image also confirmed the camera setup for both OnePlus devices. It looks like OnePlus 8 will have a triple camera setup but the 8 Pro will have four cameras on the back along with what looks like ToF sensor.

According to the company’s website, OnePlus 8 series will have 120 Hz fluid display and the 8 series will be the first full 5G line up from the company. Other rumours include Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8 GB of RAM and IP68 rating.