OnePlus is rumoured to announce OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro soon. In a tweet, the company confirmed the launch date of the upcoming flagship smartphones. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the launch has been moved to an online-only event.

The launch event will take place on April 14 at 11 AM EDT/4 PM BST/8:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on the company’s website. OnePlus has revealed a couple of details about the device. According to the company’s website, OnePlus 8 series will have 120 Hz fluid display and the 8 series will be the first full 5G line up from the company. Other rumours include Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8 GB of RAM and IP68 rating.

14/04/2020 – The answer you all have been waiting for! Are you ready to #LeadwithSpeed with the new OnePlus 8 series? Get notified – https://t.co/XhICjV2k9b. #OnePlus8Series pic.twitter.com/veENE0CbHY — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 30, 2020

With the OnePlus 8 series, we’re excited to introduce our most powerful and beautiful smartphone series ever, combining blazing-fast 5G capabilities, specially engineered high refresh rate displays and OnePlus’ signature powerful performance setup. The OnePlus 8 series will bring a truly ‘burdenless’ experience to all our users, who have come to expect nothing but the best all-around flagship smartphones from us. No detail is too small for us, as OnePlus always strives to deliver the best user experience possible with our premium flagship devices. – Pete Lau, Co-Founder, OnePlus

The event is expected to be streamed on YouTube and will be accessible to everyone. We have also seen rumours of a cheaper OnePlus 8 lite but there’s no evidence that the phone actually exists. For more information, check back on April 14 as we will be covering the launch event.