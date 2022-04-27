OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10 Pro last month, and within less than a month of its release, the handset is getting a new OxygenOS update.

OnePlus 10 Pro is now getting OxygenOS 12 A.13 update in a phased manner. The update adds several bug fixes and improvements. The changes include:

The improved success rate of fingerprint unlocking

Improved power consumption

Improved communication quality

Optimization of the network stability

Optimized audio processing

You can read the complete changelog of OxygenOS 12 A.13 update below.

Changelog

OnePlus 10 Pro owners can install the OxygenOS 12 A.13 update by going to Settings > System > System updates. Since this is a phased rollout, so it’s perfectly normal if you haven’t got the update yet. Meanwhile, OnePlus 10 Pro users can let us know in the comments about their experience with installing the update.

In other news, OnePlus Nord 2 received Android April 2022 security patches last week. And along with those security patches also came an essential fix for the bug causing abnormal screen display when using Facebook video calls. The April 2022 security patches were also rolled out to the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro a few days ago.

If you are using the OnePlus 10 Pro, you can let us know in the comments if you have received the latest OxygenOS update.