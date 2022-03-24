OnePlus has announced that, at long last, their once China-only flagship, the OnePlus 10 Pro, is launching globally later this month.

Scheduled to launch on the 31st of January at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm BST, the OnePlus 10 Pro is mercifully now just a week away from launching in Europe, North America and India. Unfortunately, as usual, OnePlus is skipping a release in Australia so customers there will have to import the device if they want to get their hands on it.

Having launched in China on the 11th of January 2022, we’ve known about the specs of the OnePlus 10 Pro for quite some time, which has made the wait for the device all the more agonising.

Packed with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB of LPDDR5, a 5,000mAh battery, and up to 256GB of storage, the OnePlus 10 Pro offers a very compelling suite of specs that are more than capable of running whatever you’d want on the 6.7-inch 120Hz 1440p AMOLED display.

The OnePlus 10 Pro also features an impressive camera suite which is made in conjunction with Hasselblad. On the 10 Pro, you can find a 48MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera.

OnePlus is scheduled to announce details about pricing and availability at the launch event, which you can watch on the company’s YouTube channel, so make sure you’re tuned in for more information if you’re not already frantically refreshing OnePlus’ store page.