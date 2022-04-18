OnePlus is pushing an update to OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones, adding system stability and Android April 2022 security patches to the duo. However, the new update includes no other changes or improvements. The full official changelog is given below.

Changelog

As can be seen in the official changelog, OnePlus hasn’t mentioned the security vulnerabilities that the update fixes. That said, every user should install security patches as soon as they become available to them.

Moreover, since OnePlus promises system stability improvements in the update, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro handsets are more reliable than ever.

The update carries different version numbers depending upon where you live. OnePlus 9 users in the USA are getting LE2115_11.C.48, while users in Europe and India are getting LE2113_11.C.48 and LE2111_11.C.48. OnePlus 9 Pro users in Europe and North America are getting LE2123_11.C.48 and LE2125_11.C.48. OnePlus 9 Pro handsets in India are getting LE2121_11.C.48.

There are incremental updates, meaning there is a chance that you may not get the update today. However, a broader rollout will happen in the next few days, as OnePlus said in its forum post.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is gearing up for its April 28 event, where the company will launch a bunch of new products, including the OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, and Nord Buds. You can learn more about these devices here.