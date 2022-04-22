The last update OnePlus Nord 2 got was a hotfix update that was released a few days after the February 2022 security patch. Now, the company is making the Android April 2022 security patches for the Nord 2 smartphones. And along with those security patches also came an important fix for the bug causing abnormal screen display when using Facebook video calls.

If you’re a OnePlus Nord 2 user, you can read the official changelog below to know more.

Changelog

As you can see in the above image, the changelog doesn’t specify which security vulnerabilities the update fixes. However, security updates are very important for your phone, so never think of delaying it for a day or two.

These changes are available via a firmware update with different version numbers for different regions. Users in Europe are getting OxygenOS DN2103_11_A.20, while those in India are receiving OxygenOS DN2101_11.A.20. The Global variants of the OnePlus Nord 2 are getting OxygenOS DN2103_11_A.20. It’s important to note that all these updates add the same changes.

However, it’s worth noting that the update may not be available for every Nord 2 user from today, so you should wait for a few more days to get it on your smartphone. Also, you can manually check for an update on any OnePlus smartphone by navigating to Settings > System > System updates.