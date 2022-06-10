OnePlus launched OnePlus 10 Pro earlier this year, but there is some confusion over the company’s upcoming smartphones. Some leakers say it will simply be called OnePlus 10, and others say it will be called OnePlus 10T. Anyhow, keeping the confusion aside, we may have got some exciting details into the OnePlus 10/10T, thanks to the leaked renders produced by Onsitego in collaboration with Yogesh Brar.

According to the details revealed by the latest leak, the OnePlus 10/10T was supposed to be powered by Dimensity 9000 processor, but new sources have revealed that it might feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone will offer Android 12-based on OxygenOS 12 out of the box.

The new OnePlus 10/10T looks different than all the company’s previous models, though it looks similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, the camera module on the back side takes up the entire space of the upper portion and has the Hasselblad logo on it. The leaked renders also suggest that it will feature a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 16MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. It will probably lack the iconic alert slider which the OnePlus 10 Pro has.

OnePlus 10/10T will feature a 32MP front-facing camera, which can record up to 4K 60fps and 1080p 30fps videos. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate is another important piece of information about the handset.

OnePlus 10/10T will pack a 4,800mAh battery, equipped with 150W fast charging. Furthermore, it will have an in-display fingerprint reader and stereo speakers, similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro models.

According to the rumors, the new OnePlus handset will launch sometime in July in India and other markets.

