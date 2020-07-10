Microsoft is rolling out the Windows 10 May 2020 update(a.k.a. Windows 10 version 2004) very cautiously, as was the case with previous major Windows update. Usually, either outdated specs or some corrupt file is the reason why some PCs don’t get the latest Windows 10 updates on day one. With Windows 10 May 2020 update, though, it’s different — among other things, the OneDrive app could be the reason you’re not receiving the May Update.

According to complaints posted on Microsoft Forum, a number of users are not being able to install the Windows 10 May update because of the“OneDrive and Legacy filters.” “I’m trying to do a feature update of Windows 10 from 1909 to 2004. However, during the install, I get what appears to be a blocking app. the *_HumanReadable.xml file tells me the name of the app is “OneDrive and Legacy filters” with a AppGuid of {afb67a42-a10a-48a0-9677-77b4d80efecc}, neither of which I can find in Add/Remove Programs, Win32_Product, or HKLM:\Software\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Uninstall,” a user wrote on Microsoft Forum.

Many other affected users also raised their concerns. Corroborating the above issue, another user wrote, “We’re having the exact same problem you are, the *_HumanReadable.xml file gives us the same error about the “OneDrive and Legacy filters” app with a AppGuid of {afb67a42-a10a-48a0-9677-77b4d80efecc}. We are using WSUS for in place 2004 upgrades, and only have experienced this issue on some of our machines. Some machines of the same model (same hardware, drivers, etc) have this issue, while others upgrade to 2004 properly.”

Interestingly, a user solved the issue just by uninstalling the OneDrive app in Windows 10 and while this seems to be the easiest solution available at this moment, we don’t know whether uninstalling the app will solve the issue for everyone.

A few days ago, we reported some users that have Windows 10 May 2020 update installed on their PCs can’t download new Files On-Demand or open previously synced/downloaded files. Though, Microsoft acknowledged the issue and confirmed that it’d fix the issue in an upcoming update. The company also published a few steps, following which the issue can be resolved.

However, things are not the same with OneDrive blocking Windows May update issue as Microsoft is yet to acknowledge the issue and, therefore, you don’t have a solution except for uninstalling the OneDrive app.

How many of you’re experiencing the same error? Let us know in the comments below.

via Techdows