Microsoft has recently started rolling out Windows 10 May 2020 Update(a.k.a Windows 10 version 2004) and even though it takes more than six months of testing before rolling out the update to the general public, oftentimes we see a major Windows 10 update causing troubles right after users install it. With the latest Windows 10 update, we have got a very similar situation.

Despite the fact that Microsoft made the Windows 10 version 2004 available to select PCs, users are facing a number of issues after installing the update. The latest complaints that we’re receiving are associated with OneDrive. To be more specific, some users that have Windows 10 May 2020 update installed on their PCs can’t download new Files On-Demand or open previously synced/downloaded files. On trying to do so, affected users are getting an error message that says, “OneDrive cannot connect to Windows. Files On-Demand require a connection to Windows in order to show your files without taking up space on this device. OneDrive can keep trying to connect to Windows or you can choose to download all your files. You won’t be able to use online only files until this is fixed.”

After updating to Windows 10, version 2004, some older devices or devices with certain older apps installed that use legacy file system filter drivers might be unable to connect to OneDrive via the OneDrive app. Affected devices might not be able to download new Files On-Demand or open previously synced/downloaded files.

Microsoft has acknowledged the issue and promised that it’d bring a fix via an upcoming software update. Meanwhile, the software giant has given us a few steps, following which the issue can be mitigated.

Workaround using Troubleshooter

Select Start and type: troubleshoot Select Troubleshoot Settings Select View History in the Troubleshoot section of the Settings dialog. If the troubleshooter has attempted to run, you will see a recommended troubleshooter with the title, Files On-Demand troubleshooter and description You may have lost access to your Files On-Demand. This troubleshooter restores access or prevents the loss of access from happening in the near future. Important: Please reboot your device once the troubleshooter is finished. If it was able to run successfully, it will say, Successfully ran on <date> with the date it ran on. If it was not able to run successfully, it will say Could not be run on <date> with the date it ran on. Important If your device has not been restarted since the troubleshooter was run, you will need to do so before following the rest of the steps to complete the mitigation. Important To verify Files On-Demand is still enabled, right click or long press on the OneDrive icon in the notification area, select Settings. In the OneDrive dialog, select the Settings tab and verify that Save space and download files as you use them is enabled then select the OK button. If you are using more than a single OneDrive account within the app or are using both OneDrive Personal and OneDrive for Business, you will need to repeat steps 5 and 6 for each account. OneDrive app should now connect and run as expected.

If the above steps don’t bring satisfactory results, you can follow the below steps.

Workaround using manual steps

Select the Start button and type: cmd Right click or long press on Command Prompt and select Run as administrator. Type or copy and paste the following command into the Command Prompt dialog: reg add HKLM\System\CurrentControlSet\Services\Cldflt\instances /f /v DefaultInstance /t REG_SZ /d "CldFlt" Restart your device after the command has completed. To verify Files On-Demand is still enabled, right click or long press on the OneDrive icon in the notification area, select Settings. In the Settings dialog, verify that Save space and download files as you use them is enabled then select the OK button. If you are using more than a single OneDrive account within the app or are using both OneDrive Personal and OneDrive for Business, you will need to repeat steps 5 and 6 for each account. OneDrive app should now connect and run as expected.

If you’re facing the same issue after updating to Windows 10 version 2004, did the above steps made things better for you? Let us know in the comments below.

