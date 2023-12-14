OneDrive for Web is getting a template upgrade next year

New experience is coming to the Web version.

Microsoft is revamping the file creation experience in OneDrive for Web, making it even easier to get started with your documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.

The update is spotted on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site, under Feature ID 363474. Starting in February 2024, clicking the “Add new” button in OneDrive will give you the option to create a blank file or choose from Microsoft’s own curated templates for Word, Excel, or PowerPoint.

Here’s what it looks like on the web for now:

Speaking of OneDrive, the popular personal storage service on the web went through a drastic makeover back in October. Now powered by the AI assistant tool Copilot, the new OneDrive app brings a Fluent design refresh and it looks totally different.

Not too long ago, the Redmond-based tech giant also announced changes to its photo storage.

Microsoft recently made a change to its photo storage policy that would have counted photos separately whether they were stored in the Gallery or in albums, potentially impacting users with large photo libraries.

However, after receiving strong user feedback, Microsoft has decided to reverse this decision and maintain the previous photo storage policy.

What are your thoughts on this upcoming change to OneDrive on the Web? Let us know in the comments!