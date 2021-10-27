After releasing the One UI 4.0 beta program for Galaxy S21 series, Samsung is now gearing up for the release of the latest One UI beta for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, according to the Samsung Members forum.

While the forum page doesn’t reveal the exact release date, the One UI 4.0 beta program will first become available for Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 users in South Korea. And it won’t take much longer for Samsung to make the beta program available for users in other parts of the world, including Germany, India, the UK, and the US. It’s also worth noting both unlocked and carrier-locked versions of the devices will get the beta update software.

Those using Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 will be able to install the One UI 4.0 beta as and when it becomes available. Those interested in the beta program will have to visit the Samsung Members app and click on the One UI 4.0 Beta participation banner on the home screen(via SamMobile).

Meanwhile, the new OneUI update will include massive changes for many of the stock Samsung apps, and we’ve already seen some of the changes in the latest beta build. The update will also include better optimization for Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 and minor Knox updates. Another big change is the adoption of Android 12’s Material You UI. We’ll learn more about all the new features of the OneUI 4.0 update in the upcoming beta builds.