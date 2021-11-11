Samsung Galaxy S21 was the first Galaxy smartphone to be eligible for the One UI 4.0 Beta program, and it looks like the stable update will also first be rolled out to the flagship phone. A Samsung representative recently confirmed that the fourth One UI 4 beta will be the last beta update for the S21 models and that the official firmware update will be released by fixing all the issues found in the beta update.

Although the company didn’t give us a date as to when it’ll start pushing the stable One UI 4 update, there is a high degree of possibility that the Galaxy S21 will start getting it by the end of this month or early December.

Meanwhile, Samsung has recently started to test the One UI 4.0 update with other flagship smartphones, including Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold 3, Galaxy S20, and Note20. So, these handsets will get the stable One UI 4 update after it gets rolled out to Galaxy S21.

The new OneUI 4.0 update includes massive changes for many of the stock Samsung apps, and we’ve already seen some of the changes in the latest beta build. The update also includes better optimization for Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 and minor Knox updates. Another big change is the adoption of Android 12’s Material You UI. We’ll learn more about all the new features of the OneUI 4.0 update in the upcoming beta builds.