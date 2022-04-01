Microsoft is now pushing a new Office update to Insiders on iOS. The new Office update comes with version 2.60 (22032900) and offers a couple of new features and no bug fixes and improvements.

The new Office version helps users with editing in OneDrive. The new Office update lets users edit documents that are saved offline. According to Microsoft, this will be a big productivity help for the users.

In the last Office update, Microsoft introduced a bottom bar, which consists of options such as Mobile View, Read Aloud, and Headings can be found. In that bottom bar, you’ll now see important PDF options, including Scan a PDF, Pictures to PDF, Documents to PDF.

If you want to know more about these new features, you can check out the full official changelog below.

Changelog

All these features that you just read about will also be available for the general public at a later date. However, we cannot tell when they will be available.

Apart from PDF options in the bottom bar, Microsoft added a couple of useful features to Office for iOS. File Cards, text prediction, and the ability to customize your fields quickly in Excel are some of the noteworthy features that the company introduced recently. Hopefully, Microsoft will continue to add more new features to Office users on iOS.

Meanwhile, if you’re an Insider, you can install the latest Office update on your iOS device to try these new features. You can download the Microsoft Office app from the below link.