Microsoft is rolling out an important update for Office Insiders on iOS. The new Office update adds a bunch of useful new features to improve the overall user experience. The update, however, includes no bug fixes and general improvements.

With the latest version of the Office apps installed, you’ll be able to use a feature called File Cards, which includes inline previews, contextual information such as the person who shared the file, thus offering a rich way to consume your Office content. The File Cards feature is available for your Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and PDF files stored in your OneDrive Business and Personal accounts.

Another useful new feature is the text prediction for Outlook. As the name suggests, the feature will suggest commonly used words as you type. And to accept the suggestion, all you have to do is a swipe, or you can continue to type if you want to ignore it.

Microsoft first introduced the Text prediction feature in Outlook web way back in 2020. It’s also available for the Microsoft Word Android client. A couple of months ago, the company announced that it’d bring the feature to Outlook Android and iOS clients in near future. True to its word, the company is finally making it available for iOS users.

The latest Office update also includes important new features for Exel users. Microsoft Excel now allows you to customize your fields and quickly review your list in File Cards view, making it easier for you to create and track lists on your iOS devices.

You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

You’re an Insider, you can install the latest Office update on your iOS device to try these new features. You can download the Microsoft Office app from the below link.