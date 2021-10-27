Microsoft has had an email auto-complete feature on Outlook.com since May 2020, and it was rolled out to Outlook Desktop in late 2020. Microsoft has now confirmed that text predictions are coming to Outlook for iOS and Android in November.

Microsoft says their text predictions feature will suggest the text you might want to type next based on context and machine learning and will save you time by making it faster to respond to emails.

On Outlook Mobile on iOS and Android, you need to swipe to accept the suggestions.

The feature will be enabled by default but can be deactivated in Setting. It has the potential for saving time and reducing typos, but we look forward to the few examples of hilarious results we can also expect.