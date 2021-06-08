Microsoft brings Text predictions to Word on Android

Microsoft today announced the release of Office mobile Build 16.0.14131.20072 for Insiders. This new build brings Text predictions to Word on Android. Using the new text predictions feature, you will be able to type text more quickly and reduce the number of typos you make.
Here’s how it works:
- Text predictions will appear as faint gray text to the right of your cursor as you type.
- To accept these text predictions, simply swipe right anywhere on the screen.
- If you don’t like the suggestion, you can continue typing or swipe left.
- You can turn this feature off by going to Settings (in the three-dot menu at the top right) and turn off Show text predictions while typing.)
Source: Microsoft
