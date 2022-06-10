Microsoft has released Office Insider Preview Build 15402.20002 for Windows users registered in the Office Insider Beta channel. The latest office build adds some new features for Office Suite and Excel, and is an important fix for Outlook.

The latest version of Office allows you to add SketchUp files to your Office creations. This means it’s now easier to create shareable conceptual designs, such as fully textured architectural models and other graphics used in industrial design and product design and civil and mechanical engineering.

Excel got a noteworthy new feature in this update. Thanks to the new Data from Picture feature, users can now take a picture of the information and import it into your worksheet. You can go to the Data tab and select From Picture, then choose the source; you can also review and correct the data, if necessary, before inserting it into your worksheet.

Furthermore, finding key documents in Visio is now way easier with the new Shared with Me list. To try this feature, simply click on the Home tab or the Open tab and select Shared with Me. You can read the complete official changelog to learn more about these changes.

Changelog

In related news, Microsoft introduced a redesigned dictation toolbar for efficiency and a cleaner look. The company also released the voice dictation feature in OneNote, a more optimized Microsoft Excel, and more. Recently, Microsoft Office also added the ability to gather five million responses on a single form. You can read more about what’s new in the update here.

Microsoft releases a new Office update weekly for Beta Channel subscribers on Windows, adding new features and changes. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build next week. We’ll keep you updated if we find anything interesting in the update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.