Microsoft Office Insiders gets several new features with the latest update

Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build for Windows users. The new Office Insider Build 15227.20000 is rolling out to those subscribed to the Beta channel. It comes with several new features for OneNote, Excel, Access, and Office Suite. However, the official changelog includes no performance improvements.

The latest Microsoft Office Insider Build adds support for the voice dictation feature in OneNote, making it possible for the users to dictate their notes with the help of their voices. The Dictate microphone icon appears on the home tab.

Microsoft Excel is now more optimized for devices with “constrained resources.” Excel will run better on devices that have two cores or less and eight gigabytes of RAM or less because it now runs calculations on a single thread. You can also change the setting in the Advanced tab.

Another useful change in this update is that Microsoft has sped up the time required for entering a formula in a cell by reducing memory usage, making more efficient memory allocation calls, and optimizing the redrawing of the visible range around the cell being edited. The faster AutoFilter function is also an important feature of this update.

Moreover, Microsoft has introduced a new sign-in option in Office Suite to allow guest users to access documents that have been shared with them on their desktop Office applications. The feature was previously available for Office on the Web and is now available for desktop applications.

You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more about these new features.

Changelog

Microsoft releases a new Office update every week for Beta Channel subscribers on Windows, adding new features and changes. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build next week. We’ll keep you updated if we find anything interesting in the update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.