Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build for Office Insiders on the Beta Channel on Windows. The new Insider Preview Build includes one important change, but apart from that, it’s mostly about bug fixes and improvements.

The latest Office Insider Build has version number 2206 (Build 15310.20004) and adds the ability for users to gather responses up to five million responses on a single form. This is up from 50,000 responses before this update. Users will also be able to export the responses as .csv files for further analysis.

Furthermore, the new Office Insider update includes notable fixes for issues found in Excel, Outlook, and Project. You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more about the changes.

Changelog

Last week, Microsoft released many new features for Office Insiders on Windows. Some of the exciting features it introduced were the voice dictation feature in OneNote, a more optimized Microsoft Excel, and a new sign-in option in Office Suite to allow guest users to access documents that have been shared with them on their desktop Office applications. You can read more about what’s new in the update here.

Microsoft releases a new Office update every week for Beta Channel subscribers on Windows, adding new features and changes. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build next week. We’ll keep you updated if we find anything interesting in the update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.