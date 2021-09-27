For the second month in a row, this month’s PlayStation Plus games have been leaked, with Billbill-Kun on Dealabs revealing the lineup.

According to the leak, this October’s lineup of PlayStation Plus games will include Hell Let Loose for the PlayStation 5, as well as Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21 for the PlayStation 4.

It’s important to note that these leaks aren’t always correct as last month there were a number of conflicting leaked reports before the official announcement from PlayStation themselves. Thankfully we shouldn’t have to wait long for that official announcement, as PlayStation should be making it in the next few days.

According to the Dealabs post, this information has been verified by a team of moderators, which was also the case for last month’s leak that turned out to be true. That leak also came to us from the user Billbill-Kun, so this leak might be right on the money.

For the time being, PlayStation Plus users can still enjoy September’s haul of games, as they’ve available to claim until the 4th of October. September’s PlayStation Plus games are as follows: