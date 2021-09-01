After being leaked not once but twice, the PlayStation Plus games for September have finally been unveiled, and they’re almost just as we expected.

While September’s PlayStation Plus offerings may not include The Medium, as was first thought, it does include Overcooked! All You Can Eat, which is a welcome surprise as we were just expecting to get Overcooked 2 on its lonesome.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat! | PS5

Experience all the Onion Kingdom has to offer, Overcooked! 1 & 2 infused with 4k goodness running at a smooth 60 FPS. Fully remastered and cooked up from scratch. Enjoy 200+ levels and 80+ chefs, this is the ultimate Overcooked! Experience.

Predator: Hunting Grounds | PS4

Hunt or be hunted in this asymmetrical multiplayer shooter that pits man against Predator. As part of a Fireteam, complete missions before the Predator finds you. Or be the Predator and hunt your prey.

Hitman 2 | PS4

Travel the globe and track your targets across exotic sandbox locations in Hitman 2. From sun-drenched streets to dark and dangerous rainforests, nowhere is safe from the world’s most creative assassin, Agent 47 in the ultimate spy thriller story.