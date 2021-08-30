According to Dealabs, who has a history of correctly leaking PS Plus listings, September’s PlayStation Plus games will include Hitman 2, contrary to past leaks.

Alongside IO Interactive’s Hitman 2, which will be available for the PlayStation 4 according to Dealabs, September’s PlayStation Plus is also due to include Predator: Hunting Grounds, also for the PS4, as well as Overcooked 2, which will be exclusively available for the PlayStation 5.

While these games are just rumours, for now, we should be hearing from PlayStation themselves within the next few days, so we shouldn’t be waiting for official news for long.

Previously, it was believed that The Medium would be headlining September’s PlayStation Plus lineup, however, these rumours were quickly dispelled after the developer Bloober Team simply announced on Twitter that “The Medium on PS5 will not be available in PS+.”

This also sadly put to bed rumours that September’s lineup would also include Haven and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, which were the games also included in the supposed leak.

Whatever is going to be included in PlayStation Plus’s lineup for September, the games should be available from September 7th to October 5th, according to Dealabs.