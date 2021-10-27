Dealabs user Billbill-Kun has leaked the lineup for PlayStation Plus’ next month once again, revealing Knockout City as the headline game.

While leaks should always be taken with a grain of salt or two, as they’re not always right, after all, you wouldn’t be blamed for believing this one, as Billbill-Kun has been right on the money for the past two months running.

According to Billbill-Kun, these are the games due to be in PlayStation Plus’ November offering:

Knockout City (PS5 / PS4)

First Class Trouble (PS5 / PS4)

Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (PS4)

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners (PSVR)

As you might have noticed, alongside the usual offering of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games, Sony is offering an extra PSVR title this month to celebrate the PSVR headset’s fifth anniversary.

Sony is due to give PlayStation Plus members a trio of PSVR games throughout November, but Billbill-Kun is being coy about just what the other two are, saying that they want to keep them as a “surprise” before their announcement, which is likely due to happen in the upcoming State of Play.

If you’ve not picked them up already, October’s PlayStation Plus games are Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X, which you can claim until the 1st of November.