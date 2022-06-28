Former OnePlus executive Carl Pei started a new company called Nothing to bring a change in the smartphone industry. It is slated to release its first smartphone in the market by the name Nothing Phone 1 on July 12. Thanks to previous leaks, some of which are provided by Nothing itself, we know a lot about the new Phone 1.

91mobiles, in association with Yogesh Brar, has posted the details of Phone 1’s specifications. According to the website, it will feature a 120Hz OLED display, which is not surprising because that’s become a norm. However, Phone 1 will be a mid-range device, so it will be powered by a mid-range processor, Snapdragon 778G, which will be paired with 8GB of RAM. According to the publication, a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support is also there.

For imaging, Nothing Phone 1 will use a 50MP + 16MP dual-camera setup at the back and a 16MP shooter to take care of selfies and video calls. We could get more details as we get close to the official launch date, which is July 12.

Corroborating the leaked specifications, RootMyGalaxy has posted the details on the pricing in India. As per the publication, the new Phone 1 will start at Rs 31,000 (~$393) for the version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is also said to have an 8GB/256 GB version priced at Rs 32,000 (~$406). The most premium one will come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, reportedly costing Rs 36,000 (~$457).

Several noteworthy features make Nothing Phone 1 different than its rivals. Phone 1 will have a transparent back and Glyph interface on the back of the phone, consisting of five lightning strips, reportedly made of over 900 LEDs. The back of the phone will glow together or in combination to give users information about various notifications.

Are you excited about Nothing Phone 1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.