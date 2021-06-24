Not all Android apps will run on Windows 11

Early today, Microsoft announced that Windows 11 can run Android apps natively. Microsoft is making use of Amazon App Store to bring Android apps to Windows 11. Consumers will be able to find their favorite Android apps from the new Amazon App Store section that will be available inside the revamped Microsoft Store app.

Unfortunately, there are some limitations in running Android apps on Windows 11, read about them below.

Android apps that depend on Google Play Services will not be available on Windows 11. Google Maps, Gmail and Chrome are some of the apps that won’t be available for download on Windows 11.

All the apps available in Amazon App Store won’t be available inside Microsoft Store. The Amazon Appstore team will be in touch with developers later this year to share details on how to publish to Windows.

Only an initial Amazon Appstore selection will be available to Windows customers later this year.

“Today we offer a broad selection of mobile apps in our Amazon Appstore, available across Fire TV, Fire Tablets, and Android devices that our customers use and enjoy every day,” said Palanidaran Chidambaram, Director of the Amazon Appstore and Cross-Screen Technology. “With this announcement, Amazon Appstore developers will now have the opportunity to make their Android apps available to hundreds of millions of Windows customers.”

Source: Amazon