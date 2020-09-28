We recently reported that HMD is likely to launch the much-awaited Nokia 9.3 PureView, which will be its upcoming flagship phone, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3 smartphones in the Q4 of 2020, though we didn’t know exactly when the smartphone will be launched, until now.

According to sources close to NokiaPowerUser, both the Nokia 9.3 PureView and Nokia 7.3 5G will be launched in the month of November. The website also claims that Nokia 6.3 too will see the daylight in November. However, it’s not really clear whether or not all these three smartphones will be launched on the same day.

Sources also clarify that the November release is still in the planning phase, meaning there is still a possibility that the release of the Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 5G, and Nokia 6.3 will face a delay. Either way, the release of these three new Nokia-branded smartphones is unlikely to be delayed to 2021.

Nokia 9.3 will be equipped with 5G, Snapdragon 865, the Penta-lens camera setup on the rear, under-display selfie camera, and 120Hz display. Nokia 9.3 PureView is rumored to be available at 800 Euro. Nokia 7.3, on the other hand, will be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 690 processor and will feature a 6.3-inch 20:9 Full HD+ display. Like Nokia 9.3, the Nokia 7.3 will also have support for 5G networks. A 24-megapixel front camera, 48-megapixel / 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, and 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support are some of the other features that you’ll get in the 7.3 5G.

The Nokia 6.3 is rumored to come with either a Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675 chipset. Rumor also has it that it’ll feature a 6.2-inch display, quad-camera setup, 16-megapixel front camera, and 4,000mAh battery with 18W rapid charging support.

How many of you’re waiting for the Nokia 9.3 PureView to arrive? Let us know in the comments below.