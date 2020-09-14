Nokia 9.3 PureView, which is HMD’s upcoming flagship, and the budget Nokia 7.3 and the Nokia 6.3 were rumored to launch in the Q4 of 2020. It’s also being said that the Finnish company will be releasing its upcoming flagship alongside the Nokia 7.3 at the end of autumn. But it now seems that there has been a slight of plans for the release date of Nokia 9.3 PureView and Nokia 7.3, as a result of which the schedule had to be revised.

According to a new leak, Nokia 7.3 and Nokia 9.3 are unlikely to release on the same day. While there is no official confirmation regarding the release date, the leak suggests that the Nokia 7.3 will be launched on September 22, while the 9.3 PureView will be launched at the end of this year. The leak, however, didn’t shed light on the release date of the Nokia 6.3.

Nokia 9.3 will be equipped with 5G, Snapdragon 865, the penta-lens camera setup on the rear, under-display selfie camera, and 120Hz display. Nokia 7.3, on the other hand, will be powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 690 processor and will feature a 6.3-inch 20:9 Full HD+ display. Like Nokia 9.3, the Nokia 7.3 will also have support for 5G networks. A 24-megapixel front camera, 48-megapixel / 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, and 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support are some of the other features that you’ll get in the 7.3 5G.

The Nokia 6.3 is rumored to come with either a Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 675 chipset. Rumor also has it that it’ll feature a 6.2-inch display, quad-camera setup, 16-megapixel front camera, and 4,000mAh battery with 18W rapid charging support.

