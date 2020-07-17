The No Man’s Sky player count has seen a massive boost in players due to the game’s addition to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Revealed by Xbox’s community blog on Xbox Wire, Hello Games’ Sean Murray revealed that there’s been an explosive growth in the No Man’s Sky player count on Xbox consoles.

“Together with our cross-play update, [Game Pass] meant that we are seeing some of our biggest ever in-game numbers, all playing together regardless of their gaming platform. It is genuinely humbling, nearly two years after first releasing on Xbox One, that there are still so many people interested in exploring our universe,” said Murray.

No Man’s Sky has only just arrived in Xbox Game Pass and it’s already doing record numbers. Arriving in the Game Pass library just last month, a large collection of Xbox Game Pass console and PC subscribers are finally finding the time to explore the fantastic procedurally generated