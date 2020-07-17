Xbox Game Pass app for iOS and Android gets a complete visual makeover

Microsoft today released a major update for Xbox Game Pass app on iOS and Android platforms. This new update brings a brand new look for the app. The complete visual makeover of the app enables simplified browsing and quicker game installation. Find the full change log below.
- Remote install: choose the Xbox or PC for game installation without changing your default console in Settings.
- Play later: games are no longer automatically added to your Play later list when you install them remotely to your devices.
- Accessibility: we’re committed to making the app accessible to everyone. You’ll find a new option for accessibility in Settings.
You can download the updated Xbox Game Pass app here from Apple App Store and here from Google Play Store.
Comments