No DisplayLink Enabled Display Detected [6 Quick Fixes]

Have you encountered the “No DisplayLink enabled display detected” error? DisplayLink is the perfect solution for connecting multiple displays and other devices to your Windows PC.

Here’s how to resolve this annoying error and restore the feature.

1. Quick Fixes

Before trying anything else, do these steps first:

Look for any visible damage to the device itself.

to the device itself. Check that your DisplayLink device and display are properly connected . If possible, try using a different cable to rule out any issues with the existing one.

. If possible, try using a different cable to rule out any issues with the existing one. Check for faulty ports . Try connecting other devices to the same port to test its functionality.

. Try connecting other devices to the same port to test its functionality. Always examine the specifications of your DisplayLink device and make sure it supports the ports of your desired display.

Choose the appropriate input source based on your connection type (e.g., HDMI, DisplayPort, etc.).

based on your connection type (e.g., HDMI, DisplayPort, etc.). Verify that your DisplayLink device and display are receiving power by inspecting if their power indicators are lit.

by inspecting if their power indicators are lit. If you’re connecting with DisplayLink via WiFi, ensure your internet connection is stable and nothing is obstructing the wireless signal.

and nothing is obstructing the wireless signal. Power cycle or reset your DisplayLink device. Disconnect the power adapter and USB/Thunderbolt cable from your DisplayLink device. Wait for a few seconds and reconnect the power adapter and cable. Restart your computer and check if the issue persists.

Let’s take a closer look at more advanced solutions:

2. Reinstall DisplayLink Software

You should reinstall the software in case it’s outdated or corrupted:

1. Type Add in the Windows Start menu search bar to bring up Add or remove programs.

2. Choose Uninstall or use the Repair feature if available.

3. If you uninstall it, restart your computer.

4. Go to the DisplayLink site and download the latest software.

5. Once installed, restart your PC and check If the issue persists.

3. Configure Your Display Settings

It’s worth double-checking whether your display is configured correctly, as per the DisplayLink guidelines. Here’s how:

1. Press the Windows key + P to open the Project menu and select Extend or Duplicate, depending on your desired setup.

2. Right-click on your desktop and choose Display settings.

3. Adjust the display arrangement and resolution settings as required for your DisplayLink device.

4. Scan for Malware

Malware can cause problems, including the “No DisplayLink enabled display detected” error.

You can do this with the native Windows Virus & threat detection tool, by typing virus in the Start menu search bar. Alternatively, use reputable third-party antivirus software.

Make sure you have the latest DisplayLink drivers installed on your computer. Follow these steps to check and update them:

1. Open the Device Manager by pressing the Windows key + X.

2. Look for the Display adapters category and expand it. You should see the DisplayLink device listed.

3. Right-click on the DisplayLink device and select Properties.

4. In the Properties window, click on the Driver tab. Here, you can view the driver version and date.

5. Compare this information with the latest version available on the official website. Scroll down to Downloads and select Windows Driver to find it.

6. Download the file and go back to Device manager.

7. Right-click it and select Update Driver, then choose Browse my computer for drivers. Locate the file you downloaded in the previous step and complete the process.

8. Repeat the process for your display/monitor and GPU in Device Manager.

9. Alternatively, PC Helpsoft Driver Updater automatically detects and fixes outdated or corrupted drivers. The driver tool can also back up and restore your system, much like using a Windows restore point.

Top Tip: If you have multiple graphics cards or display drivers installed, try disabling one temporarily to see if it resolves the issue.

6. Choose a Windows Restore Point

If the “No DisplayLink enabled display detected” issue is recent, this could be due to settings changes, corruption, or malware. Reverting to a period prior to this is another way to fix this and diagnose other PC problems.

1. Type restore into the Windows search bar and select Create a restore point.

2. In the next window, Click the System Restore button and choose a date before the error began.

3 Click Finish and your PC will restart.

It’s also worth checking Windows Updates. A failed update may be causing a conflict with DisplayLink. Go to Settings > Windows Update > Check for Updates, or resume a failed update.

Checked your ports and WiFi, your display is compatible, and there are no power issues? Drivers are the most common culprit. By updating drivers, removing malware, and updating Windows, you’ll be able to resolve the “No DisplayLink enabled display detected” error.

Did this fix your problem, or do you have another method? Let me know in the comments below!