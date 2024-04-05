PC Helpsoft Driver Updater Review [Is It Worth The Price?]

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

In this PC Helpsoft Driver Driver Updater review, I test how well the tool manages and updates drivers for your hardware and peripherals. I also cover the extra features that come with the software.

This Windows 10 and 11 driver updater provides automatic updates, backups, scheduled scans, and more. It’s a simple and effective tool, but it does come with some drawbacks.

Here are its most notable features and their pros and cons:

PC Helpsoft Driver Updater scans your system for outdated drivers and automatically downloads and installs the latest versions to keep your peripherals functioning optimally.

It works from a large database of drivers from various manufacturers, ensuring that the latest updates are available for a wide range of hardware.

The tool uses only legitimate sources and a green tick icon indicates when a driver is Microsoft-certified.

When you first launch the program it will update its database, but this only takes a few minutes with a stable internet connection. It will also jump straight into scanning for outdated drivers.

The scanning process took less than a minute and I was surprised to find I had 26 outdated drivers.

In comparison, I ran a scan using the popular IObit Driver Booster tool. Although it was slightly faster, it was only able to find 10 drives for update.

Note: PC Helpsoft will update drivers for free, but backups and other features are reserved for the premium version.

Driver Backup and Restore

I found the backup feature particularly useful because if updates go wrong or you wish to roll back, it can be a hassle.

PC Helpsoft Driver Updater creates backups of your existing drivers, letting you restore them simply by firing up the software and choosing the Backup tab.

Backups can also be used if you’re reinstalling Windows or moving your Windows drive to a new PC.

It was also convenient to find a shortcut to Windows’ native system restore feature, which can roll back to a saved restoration point before the drivers were changed.

Toolbox

The Toolbox is essentially the software’s premium area that includes a bunch of useful extras to keep your PC running smoothly.

In exchange for providing your email and creating a free account, you can run troubleshooters and fixes for:

Sound

Driver Device Errors

Network Issues

Display Issues

The premium version includes the following:

Encrypted file vault

Junk file cleaner

Program uninstaller

Browser extension uninstaller

Startup programs manager

Altogether, this creates a Windows repair and maintenance suite similar to CCleaner or Fortect.

Scheduling

If you don’t want the software always checking for updates or having to run a scan manually, you can set your own schedule, i.e., weekly or monthly.

This is a welcomed addition that isn’t a common feature with other driver updaters, such as IObit.

Interface

Installation is quick and easy, but it does come with optional bloatware, so make sure to uncheck the boxes during installation.

Once installed, the PC Helpsoft Driver Updater keeps things simple, and you won’t have any trouble navigating its four main tabs or hitting the scan button.

It clearly displays driver information, and you can view and fix these individually or in one swoop.

I like that all driver downloads and installations happen within the software without annoying popups or having to use Windows Device Manager.

Updating my 2006 mouse took less than a minute. Of course, different drivers and batch updates will take longer, but I can’t fault the tool’s performance and ease of use.

The program also maintains a history log of scans and downloaded drivers so you can identify any problems along the way.

Customer Support

PC Helpsoft has an extensive knowledge base for all its products. Its main support channel is via email with a promised 24-hour response time. Testing it, I got a response in a couple of hours during the daytime.

It does have a live chat feature, but this starts as an AI helpbot before you can access a real person. I waited maybe 10 minutes before a real chat was engaged.

Overall, if you need tech help, you’ll get it. However, other users have reported bad experiences when it comes to billing issues and trying to invoke the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pricing

The premium version is advertised from $3/mo, but you can’t view the pricing plans unless you provide your personal details, which isn’t a very transparent practice.

With that said, here are your options:

1 Year – ($3/mo billed $36 upfront)

6 Months – ($4.99/mo billed $29.99 upfront)

Monthly – $9.99

Overall, I’d say the tool is expensive for what it offers.

All plans come with 5 PC licenses and a 30-day money-back guarantee. However, it’s best to test the free version and be sure you want the product rather than paying upfront and trying to get a refund.

PC Helpsoft Driver Updater is easy to use and performs well. It has several extra features that aren’t revolutionary but you’ll rarely find in other driver updaters.

However, the tool is bundled with bloatware and the purchasing process is a bit off-putting. Moreover, the yearly plan is more expensive than the same option in IObit Driver Booster and Ashampoo Driver Updater.

Get this software if all you want is a quick and free way to update some drivers – leave the premium purchase for an alternative.