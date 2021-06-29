In their announcement for acquiring Housemarque, it appears that Sony also let slip that they’re planning on acquiring Bluepoint Games very soon.

In a since-deleted tweet, PlayStation Japan accidentally uploaded the wrong image when announcing their acquisition of Returnal developer Housemarque, as Nibellion on Twitter highlights.

Rather than featuring Housemarque in the image as intended, Bluepoint Games are instead the developer named in the image, leading to speculation that they’ve also been acquired since there’s not much reason to have this image just laying around.

Bluepoint Games will undoubtedly be another great studio to add to the PlayStation Studios family thanks to their talent in remastering and remaking older titles. Being the minds behind the Shadow of the Colossus and Demon Souls remakes, Bluepoint clearly has a huge amount of talent in making games that PlayStation Studios will benefit greatly from.

..so apparently PlayStation Japan uploaded the wrong image with their first tweet on Housemarque's acquisition, and it actually mentions a Bluepoint acquisition pic.twitter.com/yQBHtLbG5c — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 29, 2021

We’re not sure when Bluepoint Games might be officially acquired if it does at all, but from this slip up it looks like it’ll be only a matter of time till Bluepoint becomes the latest addition to PlayStation Studios growing roster of first-party developers.