Nintendo's "Year in Review" 2024 & Steam's "Replay" end-of-the-year recaps are finally here

It’s that time of the year. And just like almost every service on God’s green Earth, Nintendo has arrived with its annual “Year in Review” end-of-the-year recap of 2024.

With that, you can revisit your highlight stats of most-played games, playtime, and your most busy gaming months on Nintendo’s Year in Review website. The data, which has a cutoff of November 30, 2024, is available only until the end of the year, though.

Sony had also launched the “PlayStation Wrap-Up” campaign, but it was such in high demand that the website broke for hours after the announcement. Xbox also has one, and so does YouTube Music and Steam with Steam Replay.

Just recently, the Nintendo Switch surpassed Sony’s PlayStation 2 to become the second best-selling gaming hardware in US history. This milestone comes from Circana’s November video game sales report, showing that Switch sales have slowed, now being the second best-seller for November after the PS5.

The first? It’s the Nintendo DS, just seven million units above Switch.

And as the world is anticipating the upcoming Nintendo “Switch 2” (or whatever they’ll call it), a mysterious leaker on Reddit claimed to have seen and touched the console’s final retail unit. The leaker shared images of a possible “Switch 2” dock and an inside video of the controller rail, complete with its certification logos and a metal kickstand hinge.

The “Switch 2” is expected to be announced before April 2025 at least. So, just like Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, the Switch 2 will also be backward compatible.