To celebrate the addition of Sora as the final character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo has announced that the main Kingdom Hearts games are coming to Switch.

Launching via cloud streaming, players on the Nintendo Switch will soon be able to purchase the Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece, which includes Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts JD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re Mind.

Despite the earliest of these games launching on the Xbox 360, all of the mainline trilogy games are launching on the Nintendo Switch via cloud streaming, meaning you won’t be able to play them offline, even if the handheld could handle it.

While we’ve got no word of a price just yet, and the lack of offline play is obviously disappointing, we can at least attest to Kingdom Hearts 3 being well worth playing, as in our review we called it “beautiful and engaging,” and while it had its problems, we couldn’t help but love it.

“The release date will be announced at a later time, so please be patient,” Masahiro Sakurai announced at the end of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s final character reveal, so we may have a while yet to wait before these games launch on the Nintendo Switch.