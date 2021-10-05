Nintendo has announced Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s final character and it’s Sora from the Kingdom Hearts franchise.

Joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate later this month on the 19th of October, Sora was chosen by fans to join the game’s roster as part of a fan poll, the results of which had been kept secret until now.

Sora will also have his own stage, set around the Hollow Bastion from the first Kingdom Hearts game. This floating stage only has one platform in its centre, so it’s a rather simplistic map, however, the grand vistas of the stage’s background more than make up for any lack of flare for the levels design.

Alongside Sora and the new stage, Doomguy will also be joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s roster as a Mii Fighter costume. Octoling and Judd the Cat from Splatoon will also be available as Mii Fighter costumes on the 19th of October for just 70p each.

After three years of post-launch support, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now finally coming into the final stages of its life where it’ll see no new content. Thankfully, Nintendo should be keeping the servers online for a long time to come, so the game will still be around for a while yet as both a casual and competitive delight.