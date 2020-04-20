Noteworthy Easter eggs in video games will always live on and a newly discovered World War Z Easter egg may do the same.

Reddit user redgalaxy95 noticed the World War Z Easter egg while playing a standard PvE match of Saber Interactive’s zombie shooter.

Walking up to a notice board in one of the game’s levels revealed a mysterious QR code amid one of the board’s letters. The player opened a QR scanner application, successfully scanned the code and opened the intriguing YouTube link it opened up.

via Gfycat

That familiar jingle, that grooving beat. It was none other than Rick Astley, and he was never gonna give us up. That’s right, the player was Rick Rolled by Saber Interactive and that means we were Rick Rolled by redgalaxy95. Wait, by watching the video embedded in this article, you were Rick Rolled by us! It is a vicious cycle.

As for World War Z, the popular zombie shooter shows no sign of stopping its infectiously fun spread throughout the world of gaming. Alongside the announcement of a World War Z Game of the Year Edition, the cooperative video game will also be making its way to Nintendo Switch.

