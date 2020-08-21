Today, Microsoft announced that the new Microsoft Store was coming to a random subset of users located in the United States with the current public update on Xbox One. You’ll just have to turn on your console to see if you were one of the lucky few. I, unfortunately, am not, and don’t have the latest store version.

The New Store experience will be expanding to a random subset users located in the US on the current public update (2007.200709-0000) starting today! Make sure you take a look at the blog post below for all the details: https://t.co/qjVirHk80X — Xbox Insider (@xboxinsider) August 20, 2020

The latest store is faster, looks better, and has a lot of new features you’ll love. Be sure to give feedback to Microsoft if there are bugs or other issues you encounter.