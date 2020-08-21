Today, Microsoft announced that the new Microsoft Store was coming to a random subset of users located in the United States with the current public update on Xbox One. You’ll just have to turn on your console to see if you were one of the lucky few. I, unfortunately, am not, and don’t have the latest store version. 

The latest store is faster, looks better, and has a lot of new features you’ll love. Be sure to give feedback to Microsoft if there are bugs or other issues you encounter.

