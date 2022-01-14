Disney and Tencent have joined forces to announce a new mobile MMORPG called Avatar: Reckoning that’s due to launch sometime this year.

Being developed by Lightstorm Entertainment and Archosaur Games, Avatar: Reckoning is a new MMORPG shooter that will take players to “never-before-seen parts of Pandora,” to meet Na’vi clans battling for their home against RDA troops who’re still dead set on mining the moon since they’ve apparently got nothing better to do.

According to a press release from Tencent owned publisher Level Infinite, players will “level up their Avatar character, equip powerful weapons, and battle through single-player story missions, co-op and player-vs-player game modes with innovative combat tailored for touchscreens.”

Beyond this vague gesturing at a gameplay synopsis and a tweet that shows off some art for the game, that’s all we know about Avatar: Reckoning, so we’ll have to wait for some indeterminate amount of time before Tencent decide to tell us any more.

Introducing AVATAR: Reckoning. Here's a first look at our new MMO mobile shooter from developer Archosaur Games, published by @LevelInfinite. Releasing in 2022! pic.twitter.com/mYNVkRgvHx — Avatar (@officialavatar) January 13, 2022

Luckily for Avatar fans who can’t get enough of their favourite floaty rock-filled moon, Ubisoft is also working on a game for the franchise titled Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Also due to launch in 2022, we’ve may have only seen pre-rendered cinematic footage from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora so far, but hot damn does it look incredible thanks to Ubisoft packing its Snowdrop engine full of technology.