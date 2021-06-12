Ubisoft has unveiled during E3 2021 that James Cameron’s Avatar franchise is getting another game titled Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora launching in 2022.

Similarly to the first James Cameron’s Avatar: The Game, this trailer shows off both perspectives of human and Na’vi although the humans this time around look decidedly more unambiguously evil, so it may not have joint perspectives, unlike the first game.

Powered by Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine, the cinematic trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora looked absolutely incredible, though we’ll have to see if this is just pre-rendered showmanship or if the game actually looks this good when the game releases sometime in 2022.

As noted in this trailers description and the end card for the trailer, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is to be next-gen exclusive, as the latest Snowdrop engine is “developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC.”

Being a fully cinematic trailer we don’t know too much yet, but with a release date for 2022, we should hopefully find out more information soon.

The Avatar 2 film is also expected to launch at some point in 2022, so they may have a joint release unless anything gets delayed. If everything goes smoothly, we can expect to see Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.