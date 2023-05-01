New Microsoft Teams features to expect this May 2023

It’s a new month, which means new features are coming to Microsoft Teams. And according to the company’s Microsoft 365 roadmap, several will be rolling out, including the ones previously tested in the preview phase. Here are some of the most noteworthy features to expect from the messaging and video calling platform this May 2023.

Intelligent Meeting Recap. The feature will be a part of Teams Premium and will use AI to provide recording and transcription playback, allowing record browsing by speakers and topics. According to Microsoft, users can also access AI-generated meeting notes, action items, and @mentions using this feature.

App suggestions by task in In-context Stores. Teams will be introducing a new categorization that will change its conventional categories composed of productivity and project management. This month, Microsoft said app suggestions on Teams would now be organized by tasks the apps support.

Animated Backgrounds in Teams Meetings. After the rollout of Snapchat Lenses to Teams, Microsoft will now give users the dynamic animation background feature “for a more immersive virtual environment.”

Create offline meetings in Teams. Microsoft is removing chat threads or other Teams online meeting artifacts from offline events when users turn off the online toggle when setting up calendar events for personal appointments, lunch break slots, and more.

Smart camera controls in Teams Rooms Pro on Android. In-room users will get different smart camera controls, allowing them to adjust the framing of the room camera in a meeting, select between a view that automatically centers everyone in the frame or one that zooms in on each person in the room and combines everyone in a single frame.

USB camera support for Teams Rooms on Android. Microsoft Teams Rooms will soon accept Android-based USB cameras.

Content camera for Teams Rooms on Android. Content cameras will soon be able to present analog whiteboard content digitally. It will appear in the Share menu in the meeting.

Ability to present local files from PowerPoint app to PowerPoint Live in Teams. The “Present in Teams” button in PowerPoint apps will now support presenting of local files to PowerPoint Live in Microsoft Teams.

Profanity filtering control for Live Captions. There will be a new toggle button users can turn on and off for profanity filtering.

Avatars for Microsoft Teams. After its public preview, Microsoft plans to roll out the Teams Avatars this month. The avatars come with more customization options alongside some visual improvements from Microsoft.

Spatial Audio. Microsoft is bringing intelligent audio technology to Teams. The company describes it as “a next-generation immersive soundscape,” which will spatialize attendees’ voices.

Live Captions Usability Improvement. Microsoft is making some enhancements to Teams Live Captions, including an improved Caption Settings pane with better discovery and easier navigation. Users can also scroll back to the caption to review it and customize the font size/color and window height/position.

Collaborative notes. The feature will allow users to collaborate on a single note, wherein the Assigned Tasks in Collaborative notes automatically sync with ToDo & Planner.

Attach cloud files in chat and channel from Teams Mobile. Users will soon be able to upload files from OneDrive from Teams Mobile chat and channel.

New channels experience. Teams is getting a new channel experience with an intuitive design, including compose box and recent posts at the top of the page, a conversation view for every post, and a new right pane with the channel’s key information.