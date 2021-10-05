Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop Studio and other new Surface devices goes on sale

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Last month, Microsoft announced several new Surface devices including the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio at its hardware event. All the new Surface devices are now available for order today in the US. You can find the links to order them from Microsoft Store below.

You can read about the above new devices using the links below.

