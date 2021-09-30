After months of beta testing, Microsoft is finally ready to launch Windows 11 on October 5. But before going live for the general public, the new Microsoft Store for Windows 11 comes out of Preview after the latest update. The latest version of the store carries version number 22109.1401.24.0.

The new store includes tons of new features, UI refreshments, new Store policy. And thanks to the new Store policy, apps like Reddit, TikTok, Amazon Store, VLC, have come to the new store, making it much more usable than the old one. Going forward, other big names are also expected to bring their apps to the revamped Microsoft Store.

However, the latest Microsoft Store update is being testing with Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. In other words, those subscribed in Beta Channel won’t receive the update right now. We’re hopeful that Microsoft will make the update available for Beta Channel subscribers before Windows 11 goes official. To install the latest version of the store app, open Microsoft Store, then navigate to Library> Get updates.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news related to Windows 11 OS here.

via WBI