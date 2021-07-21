The Win32 version of the VLC app for Windows is now available in the Microsoft Store on Windows 11.

Unlike the UWP app, this is the full-fat, full-featured version with all of the codecs we have come to expect from the app.

This means features like:

Multimedia player

Audio and music player

Subtitles synchronization

File transcoding

Streaming

Digital TV tuner

DVD playback

Audio CD player

The arrival of the app in the Store is proof of Microsoft’s commitment to make the Store a source of all your apps, no matter what platform they are coded for.

The app can be found by searching for VLC win32 in the Windows 11 Store.

