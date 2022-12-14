New Windows Media Player is now on Windows 10 Release Preview Channel

The new Windows Media Player, previously available only to Windows 11 users, has finally arrived in Windows 10. According to Deskmodder.de (via Ghacks), one of the first to spot the app’s availability, Insiders with access to the Windows 10 Release Preview Channel can now get it. Installing it won’t affect the Windows Media Player Legacy (allowing you to use the two simultaneously) though it will replace the Groove Music app. With this, users who will download it need to enter ‘Groove Music’ into Windows 10 Search to look for the app in the system.

The Windows 10 version of the app is almost identical to the one Windows 11 users have. It can work with local files on your computer or use and even cater to URLs of online videos or music. It’s worth noting, however, that it doesn’t support all services, which, unfortunately, includes the well-known old YouTube. Also, while it supports most audio and video formats, you will need to download an additional tool (HEVC Video Extensions from Device Manufacturer) to use the new Media Player for h.265 or x265-encoded videos.

In terms of controls, the new Windows Media Player has all the essentials you need, including the typical playback controls, wireless media casting, and mini-player mode. You can also disable it from getting the song album art and artist info from the web. Additionally, there is a new “Edit with Clipchamp” option in the app’s context menu, which is unsurprising since the Redmond company is trying to make the best out of the app after it bought it in 2021.

The left sidebar is dedicated to different player sections, including Home, Music Library, Video Library, Play Queue, and Playlists. As usual, the Music Library section allows users to look for their songs by titles, albums, and artists.

