Lenovo has announced the newest wave of Lenovo Legion PCs with improved specs and a litany of various buzzwords.

Powered by upgraded CPUs, including 10th Gen Intel® Core™ H-Series or AMD Ryzen™ 4000 Series mobile processors, and up to the recently announced NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti and RTX 2080 SUPER™ GPUs with Max-Q Design, Lenovo is planning for a more powerful lineup of systems.

The new 2020 Lenovo Legion features the following upgraded systems:

Lenovo Legion 7i

Lenovo Legion 5i 1

Lenovo Legion 5

Lenovo Legion 5Pi

Lenovo IdeaPad ™ Gaming 3i 1

™ Lenovo Legion Tower 5i 1

IdeaCentre™ Gaming 5i1

That’s a lot of PCs! Lenovo describes the latest lineup of systems to be “high-octane hardware, software, services, and payload performance features for a high-performance, immersive experience.”

The new generation of Lenovo Legion hardware all feature improvements that have been designed with gaming in mind. There’s the upgraded Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard technology, the new Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 cooling solution, and a Hybrid Mode combination of NVIDIA Advanced Optimus11 and Rapid Charge Pro for enhanced battery life.

For more details on Lenovo’s latest lineup of new laptops, check out the full blog post full of big buzzwords and stuff right here! It is really, really, chock full of buzzwords.

